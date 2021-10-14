The next child tax credit payment is coming tomorrow. You may not know that you qualify

The next enhanced child tax credit payment is due from the federal government Oct.15, and advocacy and health organizations in Maine want to make sure all eligible families receive the benefit.

Claude Rwaganje of ProsperityME says new Mainers and families who don't file taxes may not know they're eligible.

"Whether it's one family or 100 families, everybody should be aware of this advance Child Tax Credit, to take advantage of it," Rwaganje says.

Rwaganje says families who need help signing up can call ProsperityME. The enhanced child tax credit is part of the American Rescue Plan. The monthly payments of up to $300 per child are set to expire in January, but President Biden wants to extend the program through 2025.