UMaine System chancellor under fire from staff, faculty during town hall-style meeting

Staff and faculty from the University of Southern Maine challenged Chancellor Dannel Malloy about some of the system's strategic initiatives — as well as the departure of President Glenn Cummings — at an on-campus meeting on Friday.

At the town hall-style session, USM staff members said they were concerned about a lack of transparency from the system's board of trustees and called for an open process in a search for a new president. They also raised concerns about the campus losing its autonomy and pointed to an MBA program recently merged under the University of Maine in Orono.

Malloy acknowledged the frustration, but added that enrollment in the graduate school of business has more than doubled in the last three years.

"I understand that. I want to work with you. I'll say it again — I'm not sure the MBA program was handled as well as it should have been and could have been. Or quite frankly, we haven't done that again. We've made changes, but we haven't done it again. We haven't repeated that endeavor. And I want to be very clear about it," he said.

In an interview following the meeting, Malloy said that the system's push toward "unified accreditation"- in which all seven campuses will be accredited as one institution, has opened the door to new possibilities, such as the cybersecurity program now shared by USM and the University of Maine at Augusta.