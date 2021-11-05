© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

UMaine System chancellor under fire from staff, faculty during town hall-style meeting

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published November 5, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT
AP_16227528361191_0.jpg
Michael Dwyer
/
Associated Press
Former Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy, seen in August of 2016.

Staff and faculty from the University of Southern Maine challenged Chancellor Dannel Malloy about some of the system's strategic initiatives — as well as the departure of President Glenn Cummings — at an on-campus meeting on Friday.

At the town hall-style session, USM staff members said they were concerned about a lack of transparency from the system's board of trustees and called for an open process in a search for a new president. They also raised concerns about the campus losing its autonomy and pointed to an MBA program recently merged under the University of Maine in Orono.

Malloy acknowledged the frustration, but added that enrollment in the graduate school of business has more than doubled in the last three years.

"I understand that. I want to work with you. I'll say it again — I'm not sure the MBA program was handled as well as it should have been and could have been. Or quite frankly, we haven't done that again. We've made changes, but we haven't done it again. We haven't repeated that endeavor. And I want to be very clear about it," he said.

In an interview following the meeting, Malloy said that the system's push toward "unified accreditation"- in which all seven campuses will be accredited as one institution, has opened the door to new possibilities, such as the cybersecurity program now shared by USM and the University of Maine at Augusta.

Maine
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg