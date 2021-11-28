Maine Children's Home seeks toy donations for older kids

A nonprofit that provides adoption services and support programs to low-income families is seeking donations of toys for older children that are focused on arts and science.

Maine Children's Home Executive Director Rick Dorian says Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving to nonprofits, is one way the nonprofit hopes to meet the needs of many low-income families this holiday season.

"We're hoping to reach 1,500 kids," Dorian says. "We've already received nearly 1,100 applications and we've got weeks to go before Christmas."

Dorian says there are 200 older kids in the Christmas program and that donors can find out more at mainechildrenshome.org. Giving Tuesday is Nov. 30.