Maine State Prison resident, 42, dies

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published December 2, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST

The Maine Department of Corrections says a resident of the Maine State Prison in Warren has died.

William Cocci of Bangor died Thursday morning. He was 42 years old.

A spokesperson for the Corrections Department declined to comment on the cause of death, which was attended by medical staff.

There are currently COVID outbreaks at MDOC facilities, but it's unclear whether Cocci's death is related. An update on those outbreaks is expected Friday.

Consistent with department policy, the attorney general and medical examiner were both notified.

Cocci had been serving a sentence for domestic violence and illegal possession of a firearm.

