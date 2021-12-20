© 2021 Maine Public
Maine

THC extraction was behind house explosion in Auburn

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published December 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST

Police say that a house explosion and fire in Auburn on Sunday evening was caused by someone using butane to extract THC from marijuana.

The Auburn Fire Department was able to put out the fire. But police say the explosion caused "extensive structural damage" and the house is now uninhabitable.

A 35-year-old man was transferred to Maine Medical Center and is being treated for serious burns. Police say that none of the four other people in the home were injured.

