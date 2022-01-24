© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Maine

State funding expands public pre-K for more than 500 Maine children

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published January 24, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST
Preschool Child Care Costs
Elaine Thompson
/
AP file
In this photo taken Feb. 12, 2016, Daniel O'Donnell, left, looks on as William Hayden sends large blocks flying at the Creative Kids Learning Center, a school that focuses on pre-kindergarten for 4- and 5-year-olds, in Seattle.

Fourteen school districts in Maine will add or expand public pre-K programs this fall using new funding from the state.

The roughly $3 million in grants comes from the Mills administration's Jobs & Recovery Plan, passed by the state Legislature last year and allocating nearly $1 billion in federal money.

The new grants will allow schools in Greenville, Kittery, Appleton and Yarmouth to create pre-K programs. Several other schools will expand existing programs.

The state says the new money will expand access to pre-K for more than 500 children. About 5,500 kids are enrolled in public pre-K across the state.

Another set of pre-K grants from the state will be offered later this year.

Maine
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C., to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
