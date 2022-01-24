State funding expands public pre-K for more than 500 Maine children

Fourteen school districts in Maine will add or expand public pre-K programs this fall using new funding from the state.

The roughly $3 million in grants comes from the Mills administration's Jobs & Recovery Plan, passed by the state Legislature last year and allocating nearly $1 billion in federal money.

The new grants will allow schools in Greenville, Kittery, Appleton and Yarmouth to create pre-K programs. Several other schools will expand existing programs.

The state says the new money will expand access to pre-K for more than 500 children. About 5,500 kids are enrolled in public pre-K across the state.

Another set of pre-K grants from the state will be offered later this year.