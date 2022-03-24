Portland selected for national initiative to develop equitable housing

Portland has been selected to be part of a national initiative that helps cities address housing challenges.

The Housing Solutions Lab Peer Cities Network is led by New York University's Furman Center. Portland senior planner Matthew Grooms said the network will help Portland vet its approach and make sure it's inclusive as it revamps its housing policies.

"We hear anecdotally from people across the city, even though there is new housing being developed, that the housing that is being developed is unaffordable," Grooms said. "And that even if someone wants to live in Portland, the option to live in Portland is not necessarily there."

Portland will collaborate with eight cities from around the country to devise housing solutions. The city has a goal to create roughly 2,500 more housing units by 2030.

