© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

UMaine Machias faculty supports other campuses' no confidence votes against system chancellor

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 20, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
Connecticut Governor Malloy
Jessica Hill
/
AP file
Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy gestures as he speaks in an interview with The Associated Press in his office at the state Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

Faculty at a fourth University of Maine campus are expressing their concerns over the leadership of Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

The UMaine Machias faculty assembly voted Thursday to support the no confidence votes made by faculty at three other campuses: Farmington, Augusta, and Southern Maine.

In a letter, faculty at Machias express their distrust of the university system's administration, citing layoffs at the Farmington campus and the lack of transparency during the search for the new president at the University of Maine at Augusta.

Malloy did not issue an immediate response to the latest faculty vote. He has previously said he has had to make hard choices while implementing the vision of the Board of Trustees and is committed to working with all faculty, staff, and students.

Tags

Maine education
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight