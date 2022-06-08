Maine hires new contractor for delayed upgrade of human resources software

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine has selected a new vendor to complete the job of replacing the state's outdated human resources management software and bringing it online.

Accenture, a global consulting powerhouse, is tasked with getting the project across the finish line after the state already has spent at least $35 million over six years and two governors without a functioning system.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the state estimated a year ago that a fully functioning system would cost $55 million.

That's more than four times what was expected when former Gov. Paul LePage's administration first launched the replacement effort in 2016.

