USM program aims to alleviate teacher shortage by putting students in local schools

Students majoring in education can get paid to work as ed techs, subs or teachers at local schools as part of a new program from the University of Southern Maine.

Under the new plan, students from five Maine university campuses will spend a full school year in a district while taking classes to complete their education degrees. Officials say the goal is to help alleviate major teacher shortages across the state.

Amy Johnson, the co-director of the Maine Education Policy Research Institute, says the USM program is unique in offering students both mentorship and pay, which should make it accessible for many students.

"Sort of taking the best of all worlds, by giving people an intensive experience, but a more supportive experience, to spend a whole year learning that craft of teaching," Johnson says.

About 40 students are enrolled this year, with another 70 expected next year.

The program is supported by about $1 million in earmarked federal funds over the next two years.