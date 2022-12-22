Maine buckles in for heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60 mph

Be ready for rain, snow, power outages, flooding and black ice over the next few days.

A storm slamming into Maine Thursday night is expected to bring strong winds with gusts of around 60 mph, several inches of snow in the mountains, and 2-4 inches of rain in parts of the state.

Meteorologist John Palmer is with the National Weather Service in Gray. He says parts of the storm look similar to a system that hit Maine in October and left thousands without power. But he says this storm will create additional complications, including lots of packed snow on the ground that could melt and cause flooding.

"With the storm that happened in October, there were pretty strong winds. But we're expecting even stronger winds with this storm. So there are a lot of impacts to be had," he says. "There could be some moderate to major coastal flooding across our entire coastline. So inundation is possible in some of these spots, as well."

And Palmer says a cold front is also expected to move in on Saturday, which could form black ice on roadways.

Central Maine Power says it will have more than 400 extra crew members available to help restore power on Friday.

Adam Desrosiers, CMP's vice president of electric operations, says the company has brought in crews from as far away as Georgia and Tennessee to prepare for the storm.

"Where the storm is impacting most of New England, resources started getting acquired pretty quickly. That's why we had to reach so far. But we're confident that the number of crews we have is the number we need to get started," he says.

The latest storm comes just a few days after wet, heavy snow caused lengthy power outages for many Mainers, particularly in Oxford and Franklin counties.