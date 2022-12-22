Maine humorist John McDonald dies at 78

Humorist and radio talk-show host John McDonald has died. He was 78.

On Morning Edition in 2016, McDonald talked about why Maine humor was widely popular.

"I think it is that, in Maine, we have a unique life, and we have people who are able to tell about that unique life. And people from away enjoy us telling them. And the more colorful we can be in telling the stories, the more they like it," he said.

In addition to his in-person storytelling, McDonald was an author of books of Maine humor. One of his books, about Maine trivia, poked fun at the most popular place name in the state.

"There are 65 'Mud Ponds' in Maine. Talk about a lack of imagination," he said with a chuckle. "Something should be done about that. There are 17 'Mud Brooks,' and, the other thing is, we call ourselves the 'rocky coast of Maine,' and we only have ... I think we have 16 'Stony Brooks.'"

And, for 30 years, he hosted a weekend call-in program on WGAN Radio in Portland.

McDonald had been in declining health in the last couple of years and died Tuesday, his son Jeremiah said.