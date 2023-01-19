Agencies offer Protecting Houses of Worship forum at UMaine Augusta

The Maine Emergency Management Agency, U.S. attorney, FBI and other agencies are holding a forum for churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship to discuss security and how to protect themselves from threats and attacks.

The Jan. 26 event at UMaine Augusta will encourage houses of worship to assess their vulnerabilities and prepare emergency operations plans for active shooters and other scenarios.

"Faith-based events at houses of worship are very welcoming. While folks should feel safe in places like this, history has shown that is not always the case," says Vanessa Corson, a spokesperson for MEMA. "We want everyone to be aware of what their organization's vulnerabilities and strengths are when it comes to security."

The Protecting Houses of Worship forum is open to all Maine faith-based organizations. Local law enforcement and community leaders are also welcome to attend. Registration is required by using the form here. There is no cost to attend.