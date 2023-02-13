Portland school district hit with $1 million IRS fine for tax filing violations

The Portland Public School District was fined more than $1 million by the IRS for tax filing violations between 2017 and 2020.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the school district received the fines between 2019 and 2022 and is appealing them.

School Board Chair Sarah Lentz says one penalty was for not filing health insurance paperwork on time. The other was for submitting payroll taxes late. She says both situations have been remedied.

"Once we found out the new regulations we have paid those fees and we are in the process of getting those penalties abated," she says.

Lentz says her No. 1 priority as board chair is continuing to understand the district's financial challenges and do everything to fix them as quickly as possible.