Acadia National Park will increase its entry fees to help fund bus service

Acadia National Park has received federal approval to raise all of its entry fees for the first time since 2018. The park said in a Tuesday press release that the increases will help fund its free bus system.

Park visitors who enter by car, motorcycle or by foot can expect to pay five dollars more when they visit Acadia this year. Annual passes will see a more substantial increase, going from $55 to $70 dollars.

This year's increase puts Acadia in line with other major national parks such as Yosemite and Yellowstone, according to the National Park Service.

Friends of Acadia CEO Eric Stiles said a raised fee might be hard to swallow for some when gas and food prices cost more these days. But he believes it will help improve visitors' experience overall.

"The revenues are reinvested directly into the National Park," he said. "And that's important not only for the National Park and the visitors experience, it is essential for the local economy."

The Island Explorer website says it's bus system brings visitors from around Mount Desert Island to park locations. The buses help reduce parking and traffic congestion in the park, a major goal in the park's transportation plan.

Acadia has seen a record number of visitors in recent years, especially in the fall. The fee change goes into effect April 1.

