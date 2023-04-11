Truant 11-year-old found in tree by Maine game wardens

Maine game wardens on Monday found a missing 11-year-old girl from Damariscotta who didn't want to go to school — 20 feet up in a tree.

Officials say the girl left her house after getting into an argument with her mother about going to school. Her mom thought she headed to the car, but when she went outside, she couldn't find her.

Local law enforcement became involved in the search, and after a couple of hours asked the Maine Warden Service for assistance.

When a warden and his dog Koda searched the woods near the girl's home at around 12:30 p.m., the dog circled a tree until the warden spotted the girl about 20 feet up. Officials say she asked the dog's name, climbed down the tree and threw Koda a ball. She was then reunited with her family.