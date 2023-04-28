Body found in Presumpscot River in Falmouth identified as man missing since November

A body that was recovered from the Presumpscot River in Falmouth on April 20 has been identified as 21-year old Samuel Migisha.

He was reported missing on November 4, 2022, after he left his home on Auburn Street in Portland and never returned.

The Maine State Police issued a silver alert that he was missing and experiencing mental health issues. Portland Police say they used all terrain vehicles, K9 teams and drones to search areas around his home.

Migisha was identified by the state Chief Medical Examiner's office. A cause of death has not yet been released.