© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Body found in Presumpscot River in Falmouth identified as man missing since November

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT

A body that was recovered from the Presumpscot River in Falmouth on April 20 has been identified as 21-year old Samuel Migisha.

He was reported missing on November 4, 2022, after he left his home on Auburn Street in Portland and never returned.

The Maine State Police issued a silver alert that he was missing and experiencing mental health issues. Portland Police say they used all terrain vehicles, K9 teams and drones to search areas around his home.

Migisha was identified by the state Chief Medical Examiner's office. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Maine
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight