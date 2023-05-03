Maine State Police report two fatal vehicle crashes within 24 hours

State police are reporting two separate fatal crashes in Maine.

In New Sharon on Tuesday afternoon, a Chevy Suburban crashed into the rear end of a recycling truck while it was pulled over picking up recyclables. Thirty-nine-year-old Melanie Greene was driving the Suburban with her three children. Her 18-year-old daughter Kaylie Ladd suffered fatal injuries. Greene, a toddler, and infant suffered minor injuries.

And Wednesday morning, on Turnpike in Falmouth, police say the driver of a Honda truck headed north became distracted, drifted off the road, struck a guardrail and became upended. Officials say 59-year-old Thomas Bosma was trapped inside with serious injuries. They say he was alert and communicating with first responders, but after he was transported to Maine Medical Center his condition deteriorated rapidly and he succumbed to his injuries.

Last year, Maine recorded 168 fatal vehicle crashes — the highest in more than a decade. This year there have been 19 so far.