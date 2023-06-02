Crash report: Brakes locked up for tractor-trailer driver that hit Maine student

The truck driver involved in a crash that seriously injured a student tried to stop but was unable to. That's according to a preliminary crash report from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

A tractor-trailer from Bard Trucking, based in Farmington, failed to stop on Tuesday for a Gray-New Gloucester school bus with its lights flashing and signal arm out. The driver told police the vehicle's brakes locked up when he tried to stop.

The report says the driver swerved and tried to pass the bus on the left. A 13-year-old boy crossing the street was struck and seriously injured, but underwent surgery this week and is expected to recover.

The report notes the driver, Jeffrey Lane, was given a criminal citation but does not list an offense. He was not distracted, according to the report, but failed to yield to the right of way.

Lt. Paul Thorpe of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation will need a couple more weeks before what happened can fully determined and whether charges are necessary.