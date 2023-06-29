© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Maine's private colleges say affirmative action rollback will hurt efforts to diversify admissions

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published June 29, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT
The Bowdoin College campus is nearly empty during spring break, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Brunswick, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
The Bowdoin College campus is nearly empty during spring break, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Brunswick, Maine.

Private colleges in Maine that have made campus diversity a priority decried Thursday's decision by the Supreme Court to roll back historical affirmative action policies. But they offered little information about what they might do in response.

The leadership at Bowdoin and Bates Colleges called the decision disappointing and vowed to continue to support diversity initiatives at their institutions. But they also say it is too early to say exactly how the schools would change their admission policies and that more time is needed to understand the ruling.

Bates' outgoing and incoming presidents say in a joint statement that the ruling will "significantly restrict" the schools' admission processes. They promised to bolster outreach efforts in diverse communities to connect with potential students.

Colby College did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The three colleges filed amicus briefs in the case, arguing affirmative action is crucial to developing a diverse body of students.

Meanwhile, University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy says the ruling will not affect the public university system's admissions policies.

Maine
Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

See stories by Caitlin Andrews