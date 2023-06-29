Maine's private colleges say affirmative action rollback will hurt efforts to diversify admissions

Private colleges in Maine that have made campus diversity a priority decried Thursday's decision by the Supreme Court to roll back historical affirmative action policies. But they offered little information about what they might do in response.

The leadership at Bowdoin and Bates Colleges called the decision disappointing and vowed to continue to support diversity initiatives at their institutions. But they also say it is too early to say exactly how the schools would change their admission policies and that more time is needed to understand the ruling.

Bates' outgoing and incoming presidents say in a joint statement that the ruling will "significantly restrict" the schools' admission processes. They promised to bolster outreach efforts in diverse communities to connect with potential students.

Colby College did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The three colleges filed amicus briefs in the case, arguing affirmative action is crucial to developing a diverse body of students.

Meanwhile, University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy says the ruling will not affect the public university system's admissions policies.