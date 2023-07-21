Union says Portland violated agreement by giving out $240,000 in bonuses to city employees

Portland city officials will meet with union representatives next week regarding $240,000 in bonuses awarded to select city workers without going through union channels.

City of Portland spokesperson Jessica Grondin said in a statement that the city used $240,000 in salary savings from staffing vacancies in the fiscal year 2023 budget to provide merit bonuses for staff who took on additional responsibilities and work due to those shortages.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 93 responded by sending a letter to city officials that said awarding bonuses to union members without negotiating with the union is a violation of the collective bargaining agreement and Maine labor law. The union also wants documentation on which employees received bonuses and how much they got.

Jim Durkin, AFSCME 93 spokesman, said he cannot comment further until the union has the information it wants from the city.