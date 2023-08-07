Western Maine could see up to 4 inches of rain from an upcoming storm

Parts of western Maine could get hit hard again by a storm system that's projected to bring significant rain over the next few days.

Donny Dumont, with the National Weather Service office in Gray, said that most of the state could see at least an inch of rain beginning Monday night.

Some parts of Oxford, Franklin, and Somerset counties may get up to 4 inches, potentially causing river flooding and localized flash floods.

"We're not expecting any major river flooding for the biggest rivers, but the tributary rivers could hit flood stage. But all the rivers could have a pretty significant response," Dumont said.

Western Maine has already sustained significant impacts from heavy rain over the past few months. The town of Jay is projecting nearly $4 million in infrastructure damage from a storm in June.

Dumont said that Mt. Washington is on track to have its wettest summer ever -- and could break that record over the next few days.

"It's really been the overall persistent weather pattern" that's caused the excess rainfall, Dumont said. "Sometimes we get these patterns for, like, two three, weeks, and then we can get out of them, but this one just continues to reinforce itself."

Residents in areas under a flash flood warning should avoid travel, if possible, Dumont said, and never cross flooded roads.