© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
WMEA-HD 90.1 FM in Portland is off the air; WMEA-FM (non HD) is still on the air. | Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is August 2 through August 16. Click here to learn more!
Maine

Portland plans to move asylum seekers to hotels when Expo shelter closes next week

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published August 11, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
Two boys ride bicycles outside the Portland Expo building on Friday.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Two boys ride bicycles outside the Portland Expo building on Friday. Portland plans to relocate families staying at the Expo to nearby hotels next week.

The city of Portland is planning to contract with two nearby hotels to house nearly 200 asylum seekers when the temporary shelter at the Expo building closes next week.

City spokesperson Jessica Grondin said the goal is to give city staff and partner organizations more time to find long-term housing arrangements for these families.

"This is just a stopgap for those who are at the Expo currently," she said. "So this is not something we're looking to sustain long term."

Grondin said the hotels would likely be contracted for periods ranging from a couple months to one year. Lodging would be paid for through municipal general assistance funds.

The city opened the Expo as a temporary family shelter in April, and has been working to rehouse families before an Aug. 16 deadline. At its peak, the shelter was hosting around 300 individuals.

Tags
Maine Asylum seekersReport For AmericaImmigrants in Maine
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider