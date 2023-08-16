© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine

After three tries, Gorham voters approve local school budget

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 16, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT

After three tries, voters in Gorham have finally approved their local school budget.

Residents overwhelmingly approved the budget on Tuesday, with more than 60% voting to support the nearly $50 million spending plan for the next school year.

Voters first rejected a budget plan in June that would have increased spending by about $5 million, with much of the increase driven by inflation, special education costs and a new pre-K program.

Residents then turned down a significantly scaled back plan in July that would have eliminated several positions.

Officials said that the budget approved this week still trims more than a million dollars from the town's first budget proposal, but will restore many of the jobs that could have been cut back.

Maine
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
