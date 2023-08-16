After three tries, Gorham voters approve local school budget

After three tries, voters in Gorham have finally approved their local school budget.

Residents overwhelmingly approved the budget on Tuesday, with more than 60% voting to support the nearly $50 million spending plan for the next school year.

Voters first rejected a budget plan in June that would have increased spending by about $5 million, with much of the increase driven by inflation, special education costs and a new pre-K program.

Residents then turned down a significantly scaled back plan in July that would have eliminated several positions.

Officials said that the budget approved this week still trims more than a million dollars from the town's first budget proposal, but will restore many of the jobs that could have been cut back.

