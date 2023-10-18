© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Explosion on a cruise ship in Portland seriously injures crew member

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published October 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT

A crew member on a visiting cruise ship to Portland was seriously injured on Wednesday morning after an explosion inside the ship's engine room.

The Portland Fire Department said that its crews responded at about 7:30 a.m. to a report of an explosion and smoke in the engine room of the American Queen Voyage's Ocean Navigator cruise ship.

Fire officials say that they were able to evacuate the ship within about 15 minutes, and there were no other injuries.

The department says the explosion may have been related to a generator on board the ship.

