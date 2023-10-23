Starting Wednesday, drivers in Maine must move over, slow down for disabled vehicles

Maine's Slow Down, Move Over law taking effect on Wednesday expands to include disabled vehicles as reasons to reduce speed and switch lanes to protect the motorist and passengers of the vehicle.

AAA says if you cannot switch lanes, slow down and pass the vehicle using caution.

Pat Moody, spokesman for AAA Northern New England, says an average of 60 emergency responders and 350 people outside of disabled vehicles are struck and killed nationwide each year by drivers who don't slow down and move over.

"When you see someone on the side of the road, recognize that's a dangerous situations. Do everything you can to help reduce that risk. Slow down and move over a lane. If you can't move over, slow down and try to give that vehicle a little extra cushion as you're passing that vehicle," he says.

The same instructions apply when passing stationary emergency vehicles, tow truck drivers or construction workers.

Moody says earlier this year on the Maine Turnpike, one of AAA's tow drivers had a very close call.

"We had one of our tow trucks pulled over against the guardrail loading a AAA member's car. The ramp was down and a pickup towing a trailer traveling at 70 mph just barely missed our tow driver and went up the ramp and launched off the ramp and barreled down the highway," he says.

Moody says fortunately no one died.

Failing to follow the law in Maine will result in a fine of at least $275.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 71 percent of drivers in the country are unaware of Move Over laws that exist in all 50 states.

