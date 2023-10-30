Auburn lawmaker proposes easing restrictions on opening new mental health facilities

A state representative from Auburn is proposing a bill aimed at opening more facilities to treat mental illness.

Republican state Rep. Laurel Libby's measure would repeal "Certificate of Need" requirements which she says impose a lengthy and expensive process.

In a press release, Libby says last week's mass shooting highlights the "chronic, systemic shortage" of mental health care in Maine.

Details have emerged that suspect Robert Card's mental health was deteriorating in the months prior to Wednesday's shootings.

Libby's bill would require the approval of legislative leadership in order to be taken up during the next session.

