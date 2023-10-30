Mills expanding support available for victims and families, calls for action on gun control

In the wake of last week's mass shooting in Lewiston, Gov. Janet Mills says it's time for the state to discuss gun control legislation.

Mills says that action on gun control is needed, but would not specify what changes she would support.

"I'm not going to stand here today and tell you I'm proposing 'xyz,' but I'm here to listen and work with others, get people around the table as promptly as possible," she says.

Mills says she's not taking any proposals off the table at this point.

She says state and federal agencies continue to expand support for the victims of last week's mass shooting, their families and the broader community.

Mills says teams with the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention are in Lewiston this week to support first responders, victims and health care providers. And she says the Department of Health and Human Services is launching an online form for organizations to request assistance with behavioral health.

"My administration's efforts will evolve as the needs of the community and the needs of our state evolve," she says. "Your support throughout all of this will be crucial."

Mills says her administration is also working to identify and support small businesses impacted by closures during the shelter-in-place order.