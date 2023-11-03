Joe Biden to visit Lewiston in wake of mass shooting

The president and first lady will travel to Lewiston Friday in the wake of the worst mass shooting in Maine's history.

President Joe Biden is planning to pay his respects to grieving families and community members, and visit with first responders and frontline officers.

The visit comes about a week after a mass shooting at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston killed 18 people and injured 13.

Gov. Janet Mills had invited the president to visit Maine in the aftermath of the Lewiston shootings, and has asked for federal disaster relief to help the small businesses that were forced to close during last week's shelter in place orders.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Biden had — once again — called on Congress to ban assault weapons, though members of the Maine's congressional delegation remain divided on the issue.