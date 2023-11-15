State funding will help to reopen or expand winter warming shelters across Maine

Ten organizations are receiving state funding to reopen or expand the capacity at overnight warming shelters across Maine this winter.

MaineHousing announced late last month that the money will help create shelter capacity for more than 300 unhoused people across the state.

The $1.4 million in grants will help to fund overnight warming shelters in Maine's three largest cities, including two projects in Portland, two in Bangor, and a shelter in Lewiston with capacity for 24 people.

The funding will also support projects in York, Kennebec, Hancock and Aroostook counties.