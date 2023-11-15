© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

State funding will help to reopen or expand winter warming shelters across Maine

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published November 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST
Thomas Moore (right) rests on his bed inside a shelter at Crossroads Rhode Island during a wave of frigid weather in Providence, R.I., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
David Goldman
/
AP file
Thomas Moore (right) rests on his bed inside a shelter at Crossroads Rhode Island during a wave of frigid weather in Providence, R.I., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Ten organizations are receiving state funding to reopen or expand the capacity at overnight warming shelters across Maine this winter.

MaineHousing announced late last month that the money will help create shelter capacity for more than 300 unhoused people across the state.

The $1.4 million in grants will help to fund overnight warming shelters in Maine's three largest cities, including two projects in Portland, two in Bangor, and a shelter in Lewiston with capacity for 24 people.

The funding will also support projects in York, Kennebec, Hancock and Aroostook counties.
Maine
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg