Maine state troopers struck by drunk driver in Hollis last summer on the road to recovery

Four Maine State Troopers who were struck by a drunk driver in Hollis in late August are on the road to recovery.

Trainee Shane St. Pierre and Troopers Dakota Stewart, Jake Mowry and David Lemieux had responded to a domestic violence call Sunday, Aug. 27, and were standing at the side of Route 202 when 24-year-old Tyler Croston of Westbrook slammed into them.

St. Pierre says he was watching traffic, but at speeds approaching 55 mph on the road the men had no time to react.

"I was able to see the vehicle come in and veer towards us and I looked straight down the hood. I remember the impact and flying through the air and landing in a ditch," he says.

St. Pierre and Mowry suffered fractured legs that required rods and pins to repair. Stewart suffered a broken foot and Lemieux had three factures to his ankle, which required pins and a plate to stabilize.

Mowry says they are grateful for the support and care they've received from across the country since the accident.

"It's a good reminder that the job's dangerous and you need to stay on your game. Most of the public is supportive of us. It's easy to get sucked in and think everyone is against the police. That's not been my experience. Everyone has been supportive and helpful and it's humbling," he says.

The Trooper Black Foundation, a nonprofit that assists first responder families in crisis, is holding a concert on Sunday to raise money to help the men with medical bills and other costs. Learn more about the concert, purchase tickets or donate here.

Croston has been indicted on 8 counts, including aggravated criminal OUI and aggravated assault. He is due in court on Dec. 14.