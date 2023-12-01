Expert says data used to assess Maine Guard members' Agent Orange exposure was flawed

A biochemical expert says the Canadian data used to assess the health impacts on Maine National Guard members exposed to Agent Orange at a training base in New Brunswick was flawed.

Hundreds of guard members became ill after serving at Gagetown, but the Department of Veterans Affairs denied their claims, citing the Canadian data.

Dr. Meg Sears, a Canadian biochemical engineer, told a state commission studying the issue Thursday that the data were manipulated to produce a positive result. Sears says her own analysis of the same data revealed that fish downstream of the base had 2-4 times the dioxin levels reported by Canada.

"The exposure estimates in the Canadian report are not reasonably accurate. We can see evidence of the manipulation of data, of inappropriate scientific methods in the only study done by Canada that looked at levels of contamination on site," Sears said.

The commission is considering recommending new studies that could prompt the VA to changes its handling of Gagetown claims.

Barrett Fisher, claims supervisor with the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services, says the VA's requirement of proof that these men and women serving their country were exposed and sickened at Gagetown should be similar to that of Vietnam veterans.

"But for Gagetown, you almost need a photo of you in the area getting sprayed for the VA to say you were there," Fisher said.

The commission is expected to have recommendations for lawmakers by Dec. 15.