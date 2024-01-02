Portland set to sweep Harbor View Park encampment on Tuesday

Portland plans today to clear the tent encampment set up in Harbor View Park near the Casco Bay Bridge. It's the last, large encampment set up by people who've been unable to find other housing in the city.

Portland officials say there's currently enough room at the city's homeless services center to accommodate all those who are currently camping outdoors. But some of those affected have said they don't want to relocate to a shelter for various reasons.

Some advocates for the unhoused may demonstrate today against the forced dismantling of the encampment.