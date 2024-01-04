21 pedestrians struck and killed by vehicles in Maine in 2023

Last year, 21 pedestrians and 1 bicyclist were struck and killed by vehicles in Maine.

Jean Sideris of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine says the number of deaths has remained consistent and the causes include driver speed, distraction, and impairment, as well as road design.

"All too often we're designing our transportation system for speed," she says. "To move vehicles quickly through an area rather than thinking, 'How do we move people safely and efficiently?'"

She also urges drivers to not just watch for other vehicles, but for people biking and walking on roadways.