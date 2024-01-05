Man dies from electrocution after single vehicle crash in Frenchville

One man has died and another received minor injuries after their car went off the road in Frenchville early Friday morning.

Maine State Police say 20-year-old Landen Ouellette of Madawaska lost control of his Ford F-150 and struck a utility pole that took down power lines.

He and his passenger, 19-year-old Curtis Levesque of Madawaska were able to exit the vehicle. But Levesque tripped on a power line and was electrocuted and killed.

Officials says Ouellette was also electrocuted while he tried to help Levesque. He received minor injuries. Speed and icy road conditions are considered factors in the crash.