Road deaths in Maine declined in 2023

Last year was the least deadly year on Maine roads since 2014. The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety reported Monday that 134 people died on Maine roads in 2023.

Bureau Director Lauren Stewart called it a "vast improvement" over recent years, but added, "there is still plenty of work to be done because one life lost is one too many."

There was a sharp decrease in motorcycle fatalities: 17 last year, compared with 32 in 2022. But one area where they was no improvement was in pedestrian fatalities. Since 2021, the bureau reports 20 or more pedestrian deaths each year.

A survey conducted on seat belt use by the bureau found a record high 94.5% of drivers were observed using them during the daylight, but only 77.5% were observed wearing them after dark. Since 60% of fatalities involved people who weren't wearing seat belts, the Bureau says it is awarding grant money to police agencies to step up nighttime enforcement efforts.