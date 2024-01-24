Advocates worry about cuts to services for Maine crime victims, families

Advocates are raising concerns about the potential loss of federal funds that they say are critical to programs that support crime victims and their family members.

Victims' advocates programs are bracing for what they warn could be a 60% reduction in funding from the federal Victims of Crime Act. A large crowd gathered in the Hall of Flags of the State House Tuesday to rally support for a bill that would provide $6 million to crime victim services in Maine.

Joanna Stokinger is one of the victim's advocates who has helped victims and surviving family members of the mass shootings in Lewiston navigate the difficult process that followed.

"Ask any prosecutor if they can do their jobs as efficiently as they do without a victim advocate. Ask the Medical Examiner's Office if it would be easier or harder to coordinate with families and funeral homes without the help of an advocate," she says.

The funding request will become part of this year's budget discussions.