Aroostook Community Action Program scrambling to process HEAP applications before funding runs out

Aroostook Community Action Program is scrambling to process more than 1,000 applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program this month, after MaineHousing announced 75% of its federal funding is spoken for and that it will put new clients on a waiting list starting March 1.

Jason Parent, president of ACAP, says the benefit this year is about $500 when last year it was double that, so applications are increasing amid decreasing funding.

"At this point right now we're in the position if someone turns to us and it's February and we have at least three months of heating season left, I just don't know where the resources will come from this year," he says.

Parent has raised his concerns with state and federal lawmakers. The state's Winter Energy Relief Program of 2023 was not renewed this year.

MaineHousing received $26.7 million in federal funds that could be used for HEAP payments during the 2023-2024 heating season.

The agency says households that are facing an immediate heating crisis — those with less than a quarter tank of heating oil or propane, or less than a seven-day supply of firewood — may still be eligible for emergency assistance through the federal Energy Crisis Intervention Program.