Victims fund pays out $4.7 million to Lewiston survivors, families

The Maine Community Foundation announced Thursday that it has distributed nearly $4.7 million to 162 people directly affected by the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston.

Beneficiaries include direct heirs of those who were killed, people injured at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just-in-Time Bowling and those present at the time of the shootings. Eligibility was determined by a protocol established by a volunteer steering committee, which sought input from victims' families and survivors.

Each applicant was supported by victim advocates throughout the process, and their presence the night of the shootings was validated by law enforcement and medical providers.

Deborah Ellwood, the Community Foundation's president and CEO, said the foundation is "humbled to have helped provide a way for people around the world to contribute to victims of this horrible tragedy and the community's road to recovery."