Lewiston city councilors to receive FOAA training after private meetings spur concerns

The Lewiston City Council will hear a presentation Thursday night by Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on the state's Freedom of Access Act.

Frey sent a letter to councilors last fall expressing his concern that they didn't understand their obligations under FOAA.

His concern was prompted by private meetings among four members to discuss city business. Those members no longer serve on the council following a November election.

FOAA requires that meetings to discuss public business be open to the public.