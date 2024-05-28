Memorial Day events in Maine go ahead despite rain

South Portland went ahead with its Memorial Day parade despite the clouds, drizzle and rain.

People lined Broadway to watch school bands, police and fire vehicles. Children waved small American flags while some grown-ups held umbrellas to stay dry.

"Members of the community coming out here honoring our veterans and, also, honoring all the police, firemen who are part of the community," says Brian Ahlers, who came out for South Portland's parade. "I think for our kids, who are three and one; they might have a little bit of a different take on what it means to them: probably more the fire trucks."

Then there was Camden Holm, who's in ROTC and is planning a career in the Marines.

"I wanted to do something that made me feel proud. Something that made me feel like I had purpose. And that started my search into military careers," he says.

South Portland's parade was just one of many observances around the state, though the rain did change some plans.