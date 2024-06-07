Girl vacationing in Maine dies from unintentional injury

Maine State Police say a girl vacationing in Maine with her family has died.

Police say last Saturday, June 1, they received reports of an injured child in Limerick, where the family was staying.

Officials say 6-year-old Lucy Morgan of New Jersey was unintentionally injured while playing outside with her 10-year-old brother.

The aluminum shaft of a badminton racket had become dislodged from the wooden handle and pierced her skull.

She was transported to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford, then by Lifeflight to Maine Medical Center, but died from her injuries Wednesday, June 5.