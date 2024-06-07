© 2024 Maine Public
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Maine Public Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Portland Office
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Girl vacationing in Maine dies from unintentional injury

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 7, 2024 at 2:28 PM EDT

Maine State Police say a girl vacationing in Maine with her family has died.

Police say last Saturday, June 1, they received reports of an injured child in Limerick, where the family was staying.

Officials say 6-year-old Lucy Morgan of New Jersey was unintentionally injured while playing outside with her 10-year-old brother.

The aluminum shaft of a badminton racket had become dislodged from the wooden handle and pierced her skull.

She was transported to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford, then by Lifeflight to Maine Medical Center, but died from her injuries Wednesday, June 5.
Maine
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight