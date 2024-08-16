Local All Things Considered host, Robbie Feinberg, departing Maine Public

All Things Considered host Robbie Feinberg will sign off from his final shift on Friday evening, August 16.

Robbie is heading to the Maine School Management Association, where he'll serve as director of communications and government relations.

Robbie Feinberg / Maine Public Robbie Feinberg hosts Morning Edition in a remote set up from Houlton, Maine. He hosted Morning Edition for the total solar eclipse in April 2024.

“We are so excited to begin working with Robbie,” said MSMA Executive Director Steve Bailey. “With his experiences interviewing educators from across the state and the country he comes to this position with a vast background that will help with all his interactions with our association members and his work with legislators. His writing and reporting experience definitely will be invaluable assets in his work at MSMA.”

Robbie first came to Maine Public as reporter eight years ago and often covered education. He became the full time host of All Things Considered in December 2022.

Robbie has been an integral part of Maine Public's newsroom and is also known by his peers for his kindness and enthusiasm.

