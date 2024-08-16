© 2024 Maine Public

Local All Things Considered host, Robbie Feinberg, departing Maine Public

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 16, 2024 at 6:47 AM EDT
Robbie Feinberg holds a microphone to gather sounds of Moosehead Lake lapping on the shore in April 2022.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Robbie Feinberg holds a microphone to gather sounds of Moosehead Lake lapping on the shore in April 2022.

All Things Considered host Robbie Feinberg will sign off from his final shift on Friday evening, August 16.

Robbie is heading to the Maine School Management Association, where he'll serve as director of communications and government relations.
Robbie Feinberg hosts Morning Edition in a remote set up from Houlton, Maine. He hosted Morning Edition for the total solar eclipse in April 2024.
Robbie Feinberg
/
Maine Public
Robbie Feinberg hosts Morning Edition in a remote set up from Houlton, Maine. He hosted Morning Edition for the total solar eclipse in April 2024.

“We are so excited to begin working with Robbie,” said MSMA Executive Director Steve Bailey. “With his experiences interviewing educators from across the state and the country he comes to this position with a vast background that will help with all his interactions with our association members and his work with legislators. His writing and reporting experience definitely will be invaluable assets in his work at MSMA.”

Robbie first came to Maine Public as reporter eight years ago and often covered education. He became the full time host of All Things Considered in December 2022.

Robbie has been an integral part of Maine Public's newsroom and is also known by his peers for his kindness and enthusiasm.
