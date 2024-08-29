Lewiston announces policing initiatives amid spate of gun violence

In response to escalating gun violence, Lewiston police say they will ask federal agencies for technology and other resources to investigate crimes. They'll also ask the city for additional overtime to increase foot patrols.

At a news conference at city hall Thursday, the district attorney says his office also needs resources to address a burgeoning caseload and a shortage of prosecutors.

Androscoggin County District Attorney Neil Mclean says there are currently more than 2,600 cases in his district's pipeline and just six prosecutors to handle them. If they tried 60 cases a year, Mclean says it would take them several decades to address the backlog.

And there are still new cases coming in all the time.

"And we are that last line of defense for public safety that's in the courtroom, fighting like crazy," he says. "How can we move cases, how can we ensure public safety isn't compromised while we do this? But if we do nothing, if we don't move some cases, the system will implode."

Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre says the criminal justice system needs an overhaul.

"It's very frustrating for our police officers who spend considerable amounts of time arresting people, charging people, doing due diligence to do their job you know, when cases are getting dismissed at an unprecedented rate," he says.

McLean rejects what he says is a popular narrative that the DA's office is just dismissing cases.

As the state looks to bolster indigent defense resources, McLean is asking lawmakers not to forget prosecutors who are currently paid about $35 an hour, far less than attorneys in private practice.

Mclean says he hopes more community engagement planned between police, schools and residents will help build trust and better communication.

"And to be fair, that is a massive breakdown within our community right now. Often people don't want to talk to law enforcement, and that delays law enforcement's ability to investigate crimes," he says.

The initiatives are part of an ongoing effort by Lewiston officials and community members to address an increase in gun violence. St. Pierre says there have been 27 gun-related incidents in the last eight months, including the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy last month.

Amran Osman, founder of nonprofit Generational Noor, an organization that addresses substance abuse and mental health in the BIPOC community, says more support is needed for young people wrapped up in gun violence.

"To the youth of our city, I want to speak directly to you. I know that these times are incredibly tough, but I want to tell you that the guns and this violence is not worth your life. You're capable, you're worthy and you're deserving of so much more. Please don't let one moment of anger, of fear, dictate the course of your life and someone else's life," he says.

Lewiston residents are invited to a meeting on Sept. 4 at Robert Conners Elementary School to do additional work on a community action plan to address gun violence.