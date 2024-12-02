FBI announces $15,000 reward for info on missing New Sweden girl

The FBI today announced a $15,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Stefanie Damron, a missing 14-year-old girl from New Sweden.

Damron was last seen in late September leaving her home and entering the nearby woods. Maine State Police Major Scott Gosselin said investigators have little information to go on.

"I think our hope at the beginning of hunting season is that, you know, a hunter might come across something that would lead us in one direction or the other, that has not happened," Gosselin said. "There is still a little bit of hunting time left up in that area. So I would highly encourage those hunters that are up there to be extra vigilant."

Maine State Police Lieutenant Darrin Crane said they have not been able to determine whether Damron ran away, was picked up by someone or is still in the area.

"So at this point, everything is still on the table for us, from her simply being missing to run away to the worst situation, because we don't have any concrete leads or tips that have led us basically in one direction or the other," Crane said.

Damron is a white female with green eyes and shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved blue shirt and a black Harley Davidson hiking boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact Maine State Police or the FBI.