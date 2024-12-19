Hope House holds annual candlelight vigil

Nearly 50 people gathered outside Hope House Health and Living Center in Bangor last night for its annual candlelight vigil.

The event is meant to remember those who have died while homeless, and people who are still experiencing homelessness.

"There's an incredible beauty in the work, in that it brings people together, all of you who are here tonight to really reflect on the fact that not only are people unhoused, but people pass away in those conditions, often very much alone and very much afraid, and that's something we all hold some responsibility for," says Lori Dwyer, president and CEO of Penobscot Community Health Care, which runs Hope House.

The vigil comes as a deadline to close the city’s largest encampment has been postponed from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28. But some advocates say closing down encampments only forces people to travel to unfamiliar areas and more dangerous situations.

Attendees wrote the names of those who have died on paper stars to hang on a brightly lit Christmas tree outside — intentionally just a few days before the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year.

"And I really have a simple ask, and that is that as more light comes into our literal worlds, that you all continue to bring your light and shine it on this problem and help continue the work towards solving the problem of homelessness," Dwyer said. "Because it is solvable, and we can do it together."

The event is just a few weeks after the three-year anniversary of the death of three homeless men in a fire, after they had been forced to leave an encampment in Bangor.