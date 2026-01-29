Bangor airport reopens after crash

The Bangor International Airport has reopened today, after Sunday's fatal plane crash.

The airport remained closed while awaiting the arrival of investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

Airport officials said the aircraft has been relocated to a secure location for the NTSB to continue its investigation.

The state's Office of Chief Medical Examiner said the bodies of the six people killed in the crash have been moved to Augusta, to begin the process of identification.