© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine's Home Movies: Treasures from Northeast Historic Film

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., December 21at 9:00 pm
Sat., December 23 at 2:00 pm
A still frame of a home movie showing a smiling woman taken in the early-mid-20th-century in Maine.
Northeast Historic Film

A century of Maine life caught of film by Maine people — reflecting family, friends, livelihoods and places loved. A visual time capsule of the people of Maine. Faces of young and old; hijinks at town ice-skating parties; horses laboring in the winter woods and frolicking in spring; lobster boat-building in backyards and island picnics at the height of summer.

It’s all a sample of Maine life collected and preserved at the archives of Northeast Historic Film.

Maine's Home Movies: Treasures from Northeast Historic Film is produced by David Weiss & Sian Evans of Northeast Historic Film.

More links: oldfilmhunter.com