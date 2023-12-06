Wednesday evenings starting at 8:00 pm
Available on Maine Public Classical and streamed on mainepublic.org
Produced and hosted by Joe Boucher
Maine is home to some truly world-class orchestras, chamber ensembles, and solo artists and they can be heard in performance every Wednesday night on Mainestage.
Producer and host Joe Boucher invites you to tune in and hear the incredible music that is being made all around us.
- Contact Maine Public Audience Services: comments@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717
Upcoming Mainestage Performances:
December 6, 2023: Seal Bay Chamber Music Festival
- Passion's Continuum for String Quartet by Anthony Paul De Ritis
- Song of the Ch'in by Zhou Long:
- Song of Henan by Wang Guowei
- Mongolian Horserace by Wang Guowei
- Fiddle Suite for Huqin and String Quartet by Chen Yi
December 13, 2023: Portland Symphony Orchestra
- Mariachitlan by Juan Pablo Contreras
- The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla
- Symphony No. 1, op. 38 (“Spring”) by Robert Schumann
December 20, 2023: Portland Ovations presents The Jerusalem Quartet
- String Quartet in E-flat, Op. 12 (1829) by Felix Mendelssohn
- String Quartet (1937) by Paul Ben-Haim
- String Quartet in G minor (1892) by Claude Debussy
December 27, 2023: Bangor Symphony Orchestra featuring mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung
- Prelude a l’apres-midi d’un faune by Claude Debussy
- Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde by Richard Wagner
- Selections from Romeo & Juliet by Sergei Prokofiev