Manager of Music and People, Maine Public Classical

Working on-site in our Portland studios, the Manager of Music and People will supervise a team of three hosts and oversee the daily programming and hosting of our local classical music offerings. This includes on-air hosting for approximately 10 hours per week, overseeing playlists, and working with our hosts to continue to provide a warm, personable, and engaging on-air style.

Maine Public Classical’s Manager of Music and People will also serve as one of our primary ambassadors to Maine’s arts community and will steward our relationships in the performing arts community.

Job Requirements:



Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education and experience required.

Two years’ related experience required, including classical music program production and hosting.

Supervisory experience is preferred.

Excellent communication skills required, including public speaking.

Strong familiarity with classical music as well as its history and repertoire, and solid foreign language pronunciation skills required.

Demonstrated experience with MusicMaster or similar software required with a high aptitude and inclination to learn new technology.

A valid driver’s license and pre-employment criminal background check is required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply online with a cover letter and resume by Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

Maine Public believes that equity, diversity, and inclusion drive our success and we welcome and encourage candidates from all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to apply. As an equal-opportunity employer, we are committed to building inclusive and innovative work environments with employees who reflect our communities. Therefore, we provide employment opportunities to all qualified applicants and encourage applications from all individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We're committed to creating a dynamic work environment that values diversity and inclusion.

Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.